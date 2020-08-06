Ben Roethlisberger has finally cleaned up his epic quarantine beard

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 15: Ben Roethlisberger # 7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers searches throughout the video game versus the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh,Pennsylvania (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger appears like a typical individual once again.

Ben Roethlisberger played in 2 video games throughout the 2019 season and made it clear he was growing his beard out up until he might toss a ball to a Pittsburgh Steelers receiver. His healing was not a fast one and the beard continued to grow.

Then came March when the nation entered into quarantine and there was no opportunity of Roethlisberger getting time with any colleagues. So the beard grew much more. The result was him appearing like a woodsman, however it appears he is clean-cut as soon as again.

Ben Roethlisberger cleans up up

He needed to shave for image day!

Roethlisberger shaving his beard is a huge turning point as it suggests he is back and all set to choose the Steelers in2020 The 38- year-old suffered an elbow injury last season and it might have been an indication to some that his profession was over.

His $445 million cap hit in 2020 stated …