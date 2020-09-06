Ben Rhodes takes surprise Truck win at Darlington in OT

Rhodes stayed on the track and inherited the lead when most of the lead-lap trucks elected to pit during a late-race caution that sent the race into a two-lap overtime.

On the restart, Rhodes allowed Derek Kraus to slip by him but he got back around the rookie in Turns 3 and 4 and held off him on the final lap to win Sunday’s race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

The win is the first for Rhodes since his July 2018 victory at Kentucky Speedway. While he appeared safely in the Truck Series playoffs by points, Sunday’s win locks him in the field with one race remaining in the regular season.

Rhodes led twice in the race for a grand total of four laps including the final two.

“That was such a tough win. We weren’t the best truck all day,” Rhodes said. “I was actually very disappointed when the (final) caution flag came out because I was thinking fourth-place, that would be a good finish for us, we’re going to get into the playoffs.

“But I’m not letting this checkered flag go. It’s been a long time coming and I’m so proud of my No. 99 team. They’ve done an amazing job all year just staying consistent. We come here with no practice and never being here before and we were able to get the win.

“We got challenged. I was trying to get a good jump on the restart but we were playing…