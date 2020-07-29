Ben Mee to stay at Burnley until June 2022 after club triggers clause in contract | Football News





Ben Mee (right) commemorates after scoring Burnley’s winner at Crystal Palace in June

Burnley have actually activated a clause in captain Ben Mee’s contract that will see him stay at Turf Moor until June 2022.

Mee had a year left to work on his existing offer however the Clarets have actually now moved to exercise their alternative to extend that by a more 12 months.

The 30- year-old at first signed up with Burnley on loan from Manchester City in July 2011 prior to making the relocation irreversible 6 months later on.

Mee was an ever-present in the Premier League for Sean Dyche’s side in 2018/19 and was on his method to duplicating the task this season.

However, he suffered a season-ending groin injury having actually scored the winner in the 1-0 triumph at Crystal Palace at completion of June, a video game in which he made his 300 th look for the Lancashire side.

“I feel at home at the club and to have been here as long as I have has been fantastic,” he informed the club site.

“Taking the armband this year has actually actually sealed that for me. It feels great to extend my stay here and ideally we can keep advancing how we have actually done.

“I’m thrilled for what we can do and what we can accomplish. I feel at an actually great location in my profession.

“I think I’ve been playing well and the lads all look fit and in good form and ready to go, which we will be for next season after what’s going to be a quick turn-around.”

