Ben & Jerry’s releases edible cookie dough recipe

To heat treat the flour, the Vermont-based brand recommended using the microwave or a conventional oven. For a quick fix, microwave flour until it reaches 165 F throughout, and confirm the temperature with an instant-read thermometer. For the oven method, spread the flour on a baking sheet and bake at 300 F for two-minute intervals, checking the temperature until the flour reaches 165 F throughout.

Acknowledging that home chefs “could” theoretically bake this mixture into actual cookies, Ben & Jerry’s suggested that the edible cookie dough bites would taste even better in a bowl of ice cream.

According to the instructions, the edible cookie dough can be stored for up to one week in the refrigerator or up to six months in the freezer.

“Euphoria now, euphoria later!” Ben & Jerry’s exclaimed.

Ingredients

8 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp. heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 cup flour

½ cup chocolate chips

Instructions