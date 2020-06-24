Ben & Jerry’s pulls advertising from Facebook to join boycott as part of Stop Hate For Profit campaign

Ben & Jerry’s has pulled its advertising from Facebook for July as part of the Stop Hate For Profit campaign that’s calling on the platform to implement harsher measures to forestall racism and hateful content material.

The ice cream firm is only one of the manufacturers to join the campaign, which was launched on Wednesday by advocacy teams together with the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP.

Other manufacturers which have vowed to pull advertising from Facebook for the period of July embody North Face, REI, and Patagonia.

“We have long seen how Facebook has allowed some of the worst elements of society into our homes and our lives,” defined Jonathan Greenblatt, chief government officer of the Anti-Defamation League, in a press release.

“Our organisations have tried individually and collectively to push Facebook to make their platforms safer, however they’ve repeatedly failed to take significant motion.

“We hope this campaign finally shows Facebook how much their users and their advertisers want them to make serious changes for the better.”

Announcing its participation within the campaign on Twitter, Ben & Jerry’s wrote: “We will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram within the US in assist of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

“Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate.”

The tweet has up to now acquired greater than 10,000 likes and three,000 retweets from followers praising the corporate for supporting the campaign.

"All corporations need to follow the @benandjerrys handbook when it comes to taking a stand," tweeted one particular person.





Another added: “Your leadership in this fight is truly inspiring.”

Facebook outlined the actions it’s taking to advance racial justice on the platform in a press release issued on Sunday.

“Our apps were built to give people a voice,” the assertion started. “Every day, folks come collectively to be taught, organise and encourage others on important points. We imagine that constructing an inclusive society relies upon upon folks having the ability to share their numerous views.

“But we recognise that words are not enough. We are also taking action.”

The assertion went on to define some of the actions it might be taking, such as reviewing its insurance policies on “potential options for handling violating or partially-violating content aside from the binary leave-it-up or take-it-down decisions”.

The assertion concluded: “This is the start of a really lengthy however important journey.

“We have so far to go to overcome racial injustice in America and around the world, and we are committed to doing our part to fight systemic racism.”