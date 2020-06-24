Ben & Jerry’s joins North Face and Patagonia in pulling advertising from Facebook and Instagram over racism

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s is the most recent firm to drag US advertising from Facebook as stress grows on the social media platform to do extra on hate speech.

Ben & Jerry’s, which is owned by UK client items large Unilever, known as for Facebook to “take stronger action to stop its platforms from being used to divide our nation, suppress voters, foment and fan the flames of racism and violence, and undermine our democracy”.

“As of 1 July we’ll pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States as a part of the #StopHateForProfit marketing campaign.





“We call on Facebook to take the clear and unequivocal actions called for by the campaign to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate,” it added in a statement.

The motion follows boycotts from outside attire corporations The North Face, Patagonia and REI as a part of the “Stop Hate For Profit” marketing campaign.

The marketing campaign was created by racial justice organisation Colour of Change in the wake of the loss of life of George Floyd, which sparked protests the world over.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been criticised for failing to take motion over inflammatory posts made by Donald Trump and others for racism on the platform.

Supported by civil rights teams such because the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP), the marketing campaign requires advertisers to demand that Facebook addresses racism throughout its platforms.

“What has allowed Facebook to continue racist practices is the $70bn of revenue from corporations every year. Companies have a choice to make about whether they want their business featured on Facebook’s platforms side-by-side with racist attacks on Black people,” says the campaign on its web site.

The founders of Ben & Jerry’s have been vocal about their assist for the Black Lives Matter motion. After the loss of life of Mr Floyd, chief govt Matthew McCarthy mentioned “businesses should be held accountable” as he set out plans to extend range.





The firm additionally issued a strong-worded statement condemning white supremacy and declare solidarity with “victims of murder, marginalisation and repression because of their skin colour”.

Carolyn Everson, vice chairman of Facebook’s Global Business Group, mentioned in a press release: “We respect any brand’s decision, and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information. Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good.”