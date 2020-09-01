Ben & Jerry’s is launching a podcast about white supremacy in America

“In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, America faces a racial reckoning — one that requires an honest look at the American history that has allowed and encouraged white supremacy to thrive for the last 400 years,” the organizations that worked on the podcast said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The podcast, named “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” will explore slavery’s contribution to the country’s economic success and the “hidden ways” that legal discrimination continued long after its demise, “profoundly limiting Black Americans’ ability to create and accumulate wealth,” according to the statement.
“Each week we’ll explore how racism has shaped every facet of our lives and who we might become if we finally address this country’s racist history,”…