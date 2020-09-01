Ben & Jerry’s is launching a podcast about white supremacy in America

Unilever UL The ice cream brand, which is owned by, is launching the six-part series together with Vox Media and The Who We Are Project . It links specific periods in American history to modern-day systemic racism in 30-minute episodes and premieres on September 15.

Ben & Jerry’s has a long history of social, political and environmental activism. It’s one of the few major brands to explicitly call out systemic racism in the United States and back calls to defund the police , while advocating specific policies to redress racial inequality.

“In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, America faces a racial reckoning — one that requires an honest look at the American history that has allowed and encouraged white supremacy to thrive for the last 400 years,” the organizations that worked on the podcast said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The podcast, named “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” will explore slavery’s contribution to the country’s economic success and the “hidden ways” that legal discrimination continued long after its demise, “profoundly limiting Black Americans’ ability to create and accumulate wealth,” according to the statement.

"Each week we'll explore how racism has shaped every facet of our lives and who we might become if we finally address this country's racist history,"

