Ben & Jerry’s accused of ‘virtue signalling’ over UK migrant crossings

The ice-cream maker Ben & &Jerry’s has actually ended up being involved in a row with Boris Johnson’s federal government over its handling of the migrant crisis in the English Channel, in a brand-new indication of how business are utilizing political debate to create promotion.

In a bust-up most likely practical to both sides, the business contacted house secretary Priti Patel to reveal more “humanity” in handling the significant boost in migrants trying to cross the Channel as individuals smugglers capitalize of calm seas and warm summer season weather condition.

Sources near to Ms Patel struck back by branding Ben & &Jerry’s a purveyor of “overpriced junk food”, firmly insisting that her difficult position in handling migrants crossing from France would not be impacted by criticism from an ice-cream maker’s social networks group.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office minister James Cleverly tweeted: “Can I have a large scoop of statistically inaccurate virtue signalling with my grossly overpriced ice cream, please?”

Ben & &Jerry’s was obtained by Unilever 20 years earlier after more than twenty years of being outspoken on social concerns, and has actually kept this marketing streak, in some cases blazing a trail for its moms and dad.