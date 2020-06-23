Ben Higgins rewatched his season of ‘The Bachelor’ and is embarrassed

Higgins received the prospect to do a retrospective of his 2016 season throughout Monday evening’s episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!”

The former Denver enterprise analyst upset some in Bachelor Nation after he instructed two contestants, Jojo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell, that he was in love with them.

“It was hard watching it back,” Higgins instructed “GMA.” “Mostly because I remember 26-year-old me and how much I felt the world was falling in on me. And then how much these women would be hurt.”