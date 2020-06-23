Ben Higgins rewatched his season of ‘The Bachelor’ and is embarrassed

Higgins received the prospect to do a retrospective of his 2016 season throughout Monday evening’s episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!”
The former Denver enterprise analyst upset some in Bachelor Nation after he instructed two contestants, Jojo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell, that he was in love with them.
“It was hard watching it back,” Higgins instructed “GMA.” “Mostly because I remember 26-year-old me and how much I felt the world was falling in on me. And then how much these women would be hurt.”
He finally proposed on the present to Bushnell, however the couple cut up in 2017.
Higgins had sort phrases for his former love.
“There is an appreciation of that relationship and what it taught me and hopefully what it taught her,” he stated. “I think I am a better man for it.”
One one who can testify to that is his new fiancée Jessica Clark.
The couple received engaged in March and Higgins shared the information on his verified Instagram account.
He additionally praised Clark, who is co-owner of the health firms SweatNET Nashville and SweatNET Denver.
“I wish the world could know her more than they know me because she is something special,” Higgins stated.