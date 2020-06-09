Ben Foster: Watford goalkeeper agrees new two-year deal | Football News





Ben Foster has started all of Watford’s Premier League games this year

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has agreed a new two-year deal to keep at Vicarage Road.

The 37-year-old was heading towards being a free agent with his existing contract set to expire this summer.

Foster, who has eight England caps to his name, moved to Watford on a permanent deal from West Brom in 2018.

The goalkeeper first played for Watford almost 15 years ago when he joined the club as a young child on loan from Manchester United before moves to Birmingham after which West Brom.

Heurelho Gomes signed a one-year Watford extension previous summer

Foster has made a total of 147 appearances in a Watford shirt in all competitions and replaced Brazilian Heurelho Gomes as the club's number one when he signed for the club two seasons ago.

Gomes, who has been at Watford since 2014, turned 39 in February and is also out of contract in the summer.

Only goal variation separates 17th-placed Watford through the relegation area

