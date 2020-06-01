Ben Fordham responds to Kyle Sandilands ‘phony’ taunt

Ben Fordham has hit again at Kyle Sandilands after the broadcaster slammed him as a ‘phony’ – as he reveals why he was moved to tears the day earlier than taking on Alan Jones’ present.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia after taking the reins of 2GB’s breakfast present, Fordham, 43, stated there was ‘all the time going to be individuals expressing their opinions’ and he was ‘eternally grateful’ to Sandilands for reinforcing his profile and ‘attempting to give a younger bloke a little bit of a break’.

Sandilands, 48, had blasted Fordham’s appointment as Alan Jones’s alternative as a ‘huge mistake’, however the talkback host stated he ‘felt OK’ after the primary shift of his new present on Monday morning.

At the identical time, Fordham revealed how daunted he had been by the enormity of his new gig simply 24 hours earlier than taking on the top-rating AM breakfast shift.

The new 2GB breakfast host (above, with son Freddie, daughter Pearl and spouse Jodie) revealed he was moved to tears throughout a household assembly

Sandilands labelled Fordham a ‘phony’ and stated he ‘yells an excessive amount of’ in a KIIS FM blast after Alan Jones retired

‘I used to be sitting round having breakfast with my wider household, and I felt the load of the world on my shoulders,’ Fordham stated.

‘I feel it was that terrible wait – I’ve obtained 24 hours to wait till this factor begins. I used to be sitting across the breakfast desk and I simply began crying.’

He stated his spouse Jodie, mom Veronica, sister Sarah and brother Nick had been ‘all me going – are you OK? Well, not likely.’

Fordham stated his father John’s loss of life final November ‘in all probability hit me for the primary time in an enormous approach’.

It was additionally ‘in all probability simply feeling, oh no – is that this simply going to be a serious, main change to our lives’ for himself, spouse Jodie and their three kids.

He instructed his listeners the story about his tears on the finish of his program as he was completely satisfied it ‘went OK’, that includes interviews with the Prime Minister, NSW Premier and chairman of the NRL.

But he added: ‘I do not need individuals to assume that I’m manufactured from metal.

‘The actuality was, 24 hours earlier, I used to be crying in entrance of my sister and my mum and my brother and my spouse.’

Fordham additionally responded to Kyle Sandilands’ on-air taunting after he was revealed to be taking on from Jones.

Fordham throughout his inaugural breakfast present on Monday morning after taking on Alan Jones’s present

Sandilands stated: ‘If you need to be yelled at by somebody who is aware of nothing, Ben Fordham’s your man.

‘Friend of mine, however now a mortal enemy to the loss of life. I do not thoughts Ben as an individual, however he is somewhat little bit of a phony. I’m simply being sincere right here.’

Fordham responded: ‘I’ve obtained a lot of listeners and so they’ve all obtained opinions.’

‘I feel my pal over there simply needs to assist raise my profile – and for that, I’ll be eternally grateful,’ he stated.

NEIL BREEN TAKES OVER QUEENSLAND SLOT FROM ALAN JONES New 4BC breakfast host: Neil Breen In Brisbane, Channel Nine sports activities reporter and former Sunday Telegraph editor Neil Breen has taken over Alan Jones’s slot on Radio 4BC. Jones’s present has been syndicated to Queensland in recent times with the station’s former proprietor, Fairfax Media, ending most native programming. Breen stated: ‘Considering there hasn’t been a breakfast present out of 4BC for 5 years and there hasn’t been an area present for a while, you may think about there wasn’t lots there. ‘I feel we did alright. It was lots like we purchased a home and moved the household in and there wasn’t a lot furnishings and there wasn’t a kitchen.’ Breen spent a lot of his profession working on the state’s Courier-Mail newspaper: ‘I do know who’s who within the zoo and what’s been taking place’. Daily Mail Australia columnist Mike Colman will do the game on the present within the mornings.

Asked if Kyle was his new archnemesis – with Sandilands having described him as his ‘mortal enemy’ – Fordham stated: ‘No, no, mate, I feel he is attempting to give a mate a serving to hand, and I respect the actual fact he is shared my job with a few of his many listeners.’

Fordham, who hosted the Drive program on 2GB for 9 years, then playfully added: ‘I feel that is all he is attempting to do – give a younger bloke a little bit of a hand, attempting to give a younger bloke a little bit of a break.

‘You’ve obtained to count on in a job like this there’s all the time going to be individuals expressing their opinions and their views and no matter.

‘And some you are taking significantly and a few you are taking with a grain of salt. I’ll allow you to resolve which class this falls into.’

Fordham stated one other radio legend – Jones – had despatched him a textual content message ‘pumping up his tyres’ final night time.

Fordham stated he has all the time been passionate in regards to the bush, like Jones, and that there can be some crossover within the points the present shines a lightweight on.

But this system is not going to be the identical as his predecessor’s for a easy motive.

‘It’s going to be completely different from the Alan Jones’ Breakfast Show as a result of Alan Jones is not there.

‘That was Alan’s massive piece of recommendation as well- make it your individual present, it is the Ben Fordham present now…

‘If somebody hires a chef within the kitchen it isn’t the just like the chef goes to say “hey, what did the old chef cook”.

‘They’re going to give you their very own creations and dishes’.

Ben Fordham airs on 2GB from 5.30am on weekdays. Neil Breen takes over the identical slot on 4BC in Queensland.