Ben Davies relishing Premier League return against Manchester United to get Spurs season back on track

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has admitted Friday’s comeback clash against Manchester United is crucial to his side’s hopes of finishing the Premier League season on a high.

Spurs go fully into the game in eighth place, four points behind fifth-placed United and a further three behind Chelsea in fourth.

Jose Mourinho’s men limped in to the enforced break on the back of a run of six games with out a win in most competitions, culminating in crashing out of the Champions League to RB Leipzig.





Speaking to his club’s official website, Davies said: “It is a huge game inside our season – if we start off on the front foot it can really give us a big platform and confidence to push on for the rest of the season.

“We know that this game is vital going into the final bit of our season to where we want to finish. It’s been a long preparation for it but we can’t wait to get going.”

Davies played in a two-hour training match against Norwich on Friday, after which it the fragility of the restart process was made apparent when it was reported a Canaries player had tested positive.

Spurs were forced to issue a statement confirming that the player under consideration had not breached any sociable distancing guidelines during the complement, and arrangements for the United fixture might proceed consequently.

Speaking before reports of the good test, Davies added: “It was really great to end up being back in fact it is something we have been going to have to get applied to – playing within an empty ground and ensuring we’re upwards and at this.

“All you want to do as a player is play games and be involved in the best games, and it was stopped abruptly and rightly so at the time. But now we feel like everything is in place to get going again.”

PA