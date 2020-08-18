Ben Cross, star of ‘Chariots of Fire’ who appeared in ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 72

He was 72, his manager told CNN in a statement.

Cross — who had been working recently — died in Vienna, Austria, according to his family. His daughter, Lauren, posted the news via his Facebook account, writing, “I am utterly heartbroken to share with you that my darling father died a few hours ago. He had been sick for a while but there was a rapid decline over the past week.”

Cross’ big breakthrough came when he was cast as Olympic runner Harold Abrahams — a Jewish athlete who had to overcome prejudice — in “Chariots,” the true story of two champions at the 1924 Games. Ian Charleson co-starred as Eric Liddell in the 1981 movie, which memorably included the scene of runners training on the beach set to Vangelis’ synthesized score.

Cross subsequently starred in the BBC production “The Citadel” and ITV series “The Far Pavilions.” He also appeared in a 1984 American Express campaign tied to the Olympics, playing off his “Chariots” association, and a stage revival in “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” opposite Charlton Heston.