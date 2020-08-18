Ben Cross death: Star Trek and Chariots of Fire actor dies, aged 72

Ben Cross, the stage and film actor best known for his roles in Chariots of Fire and Star Trek, has died at the age of 72.

The actor’s family confirmed to Deadline that Cross died on Tuesday morning in Vienna, Austria.

His daughter Lauren shared the following announcement on Facebook: “I am utterly heartbroken to share with you that my darling father died a few hours ago.

“He had been sick for a while but there was a rapid decline over the past week. The press will be announcing his death soon, I just wanted you all—his most loyal and loving fans—to hear it from us first.

…