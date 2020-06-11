Ben Chilwell would connect with Frank Lampard, says ex-Chelsea defender Glen Johnson | Football News







Ben Chilwell would be a great signing for Chelsea and connect with manager Frank Lampard, based on certainly one of the club’s former defenders Glen Johnson.

The England and Leicester left-back is one of Chelsea’s top targets come early july, along with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

Reports this week have claimed Chilwell, who is also of interest to Manchester City, would cost at the very least £75m to take to Stamford Bridge, with the Champions League-chasing Foxes under no pressure to offer him.

A Villa vs Chelsea Live on

Johnson though, who played a lot more than 70 times for Chelsea before spells with Portsmouth, Liverpool and Stoke, believes he would be worth the outlay.

“I’ve said many times I am a fan of Chilwell, I like the way he carries himself,” Johnson told talkSPORT.

Glen Johnson was the first player signed by Chelsea after Roman Abramovich bought the club

“You do not really hear him unless it’s football related, that i like, and I think he is the sort of player Lamps would connect with.

“He’s the sort of out-and-out left-back they have not had for some time. I know Ashley Cole was irreplaceable, however in terms of a natural, solid left-back, they haven’t had one for some time and I do believe he’ll prosper.

“Marcos Alonso is a fantastic player, but I don’t think he (Chilwell) is a solid natural left-back.”