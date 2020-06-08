Ben Chilwell: Manchester City keen to sign Leicester defender along with Chelsea | Football News







Manchester City are keen to sign Leicester’s Ben Chilwell along with Chelsea.

The younger England left-back has been recognized as certainly one of Chelsea’s high targets this summer time – however might face rival curiosity from City.

Chilwell has 4 years left on his contract and Leicester are below no stress to promote the 23-year-old.

Convincing Leicester to promote him won’t be straightforward. They have proven previously that they won’t be bullied or promote their gamers cheaply.

The Foxes are additionally 5 factors and one place above Chelsea in third within the Premier League desk, and are on track for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner and in addition need to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice.

