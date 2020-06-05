Ben Chilwell: Chelsea want to sign Leicester left-back this summer | Football News







Ben Chilwell has made 23 Premier League appearances for Leicester this time period

Leicester’s Ben Chilwell has been recognized by Chelsea as their No 1 goal, because the membership look to sign a brand new left-back this summer.

Chilwell has 4 years left on his contract and Leicester are below no stress to promote the 23-year-old.

The defender has established himself as England’s first-choice left-back since making his worldwide debut in opposition to Switzerland in September 2018.

Convincing Leicester to promote him is not going to be straightforward. They have proven prior to now that they won’t be bullied or promote their gamers cheaply.

The Foxes are additionally 5 factors and one place above Chelsea in third within the Premier League desk, and are on track for Champions League qualification.

Frank Lampard has needed to sign a left-back ever since he grew to become Chelsea supervisor final summer. The membership are additionally keen to hear to gives for Emerson and Marcos Alonso.

While different golf equipment have been chopping their switch budgets, Chelsea proprietor Roman Abramovich is keen to proceed to again Lampard when it comes to signing the proper new gamers throughout this summer’s switch window.

A £49m deal for Timo Werner was agreed in precept with RB Leipzig on Thursday and Lampard could have extra money to spend.

He didn’t sign anybody in January however a £34m deal was agreed in February with Ajax for Hakim Ziyech to transfer to Stamford Bridge subsequent month.

Chelsea have been banned from making any signings final summer, though in July 2019 they have been allowed to take up their £40m choice to flip Mateo Kovacic’s mortgage from Real Madrid right into a everlasting switch.