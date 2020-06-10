Ben Carson Slams ‘Defund The Police:’ ‘People Will Realize How Irrational It Is’

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson slammed the “defund the police” motion on Tuesday. Ahead of a Senate Committee Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee listening to, Carson mentioned that defunding legislation enforcement would damage minority communities in a few of America’s largest cities.

Carson: ‘It will go away, when people have time to think it through and realize how irrational it is’

“Well, it’s low-income communities where the police are needed the most,” Carson mentioned. “Places where there’s a lot of criminal activity, obviously you need to police. So, as usual, when people make decisions when they’re emotional, and they’re angry. They don’t think it through, and that’s what this, it will go away. When people have time to think it through and realize how irrational it is.”

Ben Carson On 'Defund The Police' Movement: 'People Will Realize How Irrational It Is'

“Defund the police” advocates say that minority communities could be higher served if funds for legislation enforcement had been redirected towards social companies applications.

Carson mentioned, “Social programs are important. And they’re part of the entire system, but they’re not the front line when somebody is committing a crime, that’s just silly.”

In Minneapolis, the place George Floyd died by the hands of police, town council voted, with a veto-proof majority, to defund native legislation enforcement. Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey opposed the measure.

“I’ll work relentlessly with Chief [Medaria] Arradondo and alongside community toward deep, structural reform and addressing systemic racism in police culture,” Frey mentioned. “We’re ready to dig in and enact more community-led, public safety strategies on behalf of our city. But, I do not support abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Joe Biden "does not believe that police should be defunded," a spokesman for his marketing campaign mentioned Monday. The assertion comes as "defund the police" has emerged as a rallying cry following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Biden: ‘No, I don’t help defunding the police’

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has additionally backed away from the #DefundThePolice hashtag. Democratic Senator Cory Booker mentioned that whereas he sympathizes with activists, “defund the police” isn’t a “slogan” he’ll use.

Cory Booker Reacts To 'Defund The Police' Effort: 'It's Not A Slogan I'll Use'

“No, I don’t support defunding the police,” Biden mentioned throughout an interview with “CBS Evening News.” “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness and, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on defunding the police

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany mentioned Monday that President Trump “is appalled by the defund the police movement. And when you think the Left has gone far, and they couldn’t possibly go farther, because we all remember the defund ICE movement, and now they want to defund the police.”

“This is extraordinary,” she added.