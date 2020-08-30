Ben-Anuge appointed Nigeria Women’s Football League Chief Operating Officer

The previous Super Falcon is ending up being the very first female to function as the operations officer for the nation’s league body

Nigeria Football Federation has actually called Faith Ben-Anuge the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Nigeria Women’s Football League [NWFL].

The advancement implies Ben-Anuge ends up being the very first female to deal with the post because the facility of the NWFL body in 2017.

She has actually because changed Ayo Abdulrahman, who has actually supervised because 2017 prior to his redeployment to the Federation Cup department.

Before the visit, she had actually functioned as the head of NFF females’s football in between 2006-2008 prior to being called in the Nigeria U20 females’s group as an administrator from 2008 to 2014.

Under her watch, the Falconets reached the last of the U20 Women’s World Cup two times, in Germany 2010 and Canada 2014.

Her last significant engagement was as the group administrator of the senior females’s nationwide side in 2016, leading the Super Falcons to the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations victory in Cameroon.

Commenting on her brand-new function, the thrilled administrator is happy for the chance and excited to provide on her tasks for the development of the females’s video game.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to have been appointed as the first woman since 2017,” Ben-Anuge informed Goal.

“Though I have actually served in the exact same …