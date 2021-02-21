Ben and Jerry's founders on using ice cream as a voice for activism and stopping qualified immunity
Ben and Jerry's founders on using ice cream as a voice for activism and stopping qualified immunity

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founders, join Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers, Jen Rogers, and Sibile Marcellus to discuss how Ben & Jerry’s adopted their social justice stance, why businesses are important in forcing social change, and their efforts to abolish qualified immunity.

