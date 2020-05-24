Ben Affleck Is Getting ‘Very Serious’ With Ana De Armas & Wants His Kids To ‘Spend Time With Her’

Ben Affleck as well as Ana de Armas are relocating right along to the significant components of their connection!

The pair has actually been investing a lot of time with each other this Memorial Day Weekend– however it’s the long-lasting concepts as well as prepares the Knives Out starlet obviously has with her Deep Water beloved that has us really interested!

Related: Jennifer Garner Is ‘Glad To See’ Ben Affleck In ‘A Healthy Place’

According to People, the love in between the 47- year-old movie professional as well as his 32- year-old partner is “getting very serious,” with both also presuming regarding invest the evening at Ben’s residence this weekend break with his 3 kids– little girls Violet, 14, as well as Seraphina, 11, along with 8-year-old kid Sam!

Whoa! A weekend break in with the partner as well as the kids … discuss a significant advance in the connection! According to the mag, nonetheless, that’s not the only point that’s kicking right into high equipment today. An expert included a juicy little bit regarding Ben’s objectives with Ana, informing the globe (listed below):

“He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her.”

Awww! You do not discuss making an action like that unless points are actually significant! Not with young, flexible kids included like that! Something informs us these 2 might be greater than simply all the smooth talk that’s drifted around their love over the previous couple of months …

On Saturday, Ben as well as Ana were seen out as well as regarding taking a walk with the kids in their El Lay area, with Violet strolling the family members pet dog, Birdie, too. (See the images HERE!) That getaway noted the really very first time Ana has actually been imagined by paparazzi along with the youngsters of the celebrity of The Way Back

Related: Jen Writes Sweet Open Letter To Meghan Markle!

And yet, we can not aid however question just how Jennifer Garner really feels regarding every one of this, also, ya recognize?! After all, she’s equally as included with her very own brand-new connection, as she as well as Ben both separately attempt to proceed from their previous combining as well as remain to co-parent in harmony. As much as we understand, Jen is entirely aboard with Ben’s brand-new lovemaking, however, to make sure that is one huge box inspected, as well as one possibly SIGNIFICANT trouble prevented!

Guess we can chalk Ben as well as Ana as much as a coronavirus quarantine connection gone right, ya recognize?! Here’s really hoping points proceed down this terrific course for the both of them– as well as for their quickly-tightening combined family members of types as they all learn more about each various other under one huge roofing system!