Ben Affleck Introduces His Kids to Ana de Armas, Go for Family Dog Walk

Things between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are going swimmingly … a lot so, he is now taken the large step of introducing his children to her — as you possibly can see right here.

The two lovebirds have been out within the Pacific Palisades this weekend with all three of Ben’s youngsters in tow — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They have been additionally with the household canine too — considered one of which seems to be Jennifer Garner‘s pooch, Birdie, whom Violet was dealing with.

They even introduced Ana’s little doggo, Elvis, alongside for the stroll … we nearly did not see him again there 😅. The outing additionally appeared fairly quarantine pleasant — everybody wore masks.



Play video content material



BACKGRID

You can see Ana hanging again a bit and speaking to younger Sam, whereas Ben and his two ladies strolled forward and ultimately hopped up on a curb and into the entryway of his home.

This seems to be the primary time Ana’s been seen with Ben’s brood and certain sufficient … everybody appears to be getting alongside nice, ‘trigger they’re fairly chummy and cozy right here.

Interestingly sufficient, it could seem Jen was cool with this get-together and the children hanging out with Ana … ‘trigger Ben would not typically deliver his GFs across the household like this. His ex, Lindsay Shookus, was by no means pictured along with his little ones whereas they dated on-and-off for years. It was all the time simply the 2 of them — after which Ben and his fam individually.