Ben Affleck is one of the most prominent faces in Hollywood at the moment. He has appeared in a number of great movies and has been praised for his acting prowess. Ben seems to be having a great time recently since he reconciled with Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez and Ben were termed the hottest couple during their relationship in the early 2000s. They were a media favorite back then and were lovingly called “Bennifer”. However, things did not go well and the stars decided to break up shortly.

It was only until 2021 that both Jennifer and Ben fell for each other and lost their long-lost love. Since then, the journey has been magical. Both the stars seem to enjoy each other’s company a great deal.

The duo has made a lot of public appearances together. One such appearance was made recently. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted at a housing development in Los Angeles.

The duo was seen having a long chat with the developer. They also browsed and investigated a great deal about the under-construction building. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted In Los Angeles

Ben Affleck was seen opening the door of the car for his fiance, Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez was looking stunning in a cream shirt paired with a long grey sweater. Lopez tied her hair in a tight bun that gave her a smart appearance.

Earlier, Jennifer revealed that Ben Affleck had proposed to her during one of her bubble bath sessions.

Lopez stated that she was taken aback by the incident and also termed it as one of the best memories of her life.