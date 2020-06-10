Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Go on Vacation with His Kids

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are becoming the hell outta Los Angeles — but they ain’t flyin’ solo — Ben’s kids are comin’ along too!

Ben, Ana and at the very least two of his kiddos were spotted boarding a personal jet Wednesday on their way to what we’re guessing will be some rest and relaxation. Ana’s pooch even made the trip to allow it to be a true bonding experience.

The private jet seems pretty practical throughout the age of COVID-19, a lot of legroom, personalized service and not to mention some serious social distancing from strangers.

It’s unclear where in fact the group is headed … nevertheless the trip isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ben’s kids hang with his new gf. Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were seen on a neighborhood stroll with Ben and Ana just last month … additionally they brought their dog for a few exercise.