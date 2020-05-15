Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Share Sweet Kisses For Residente’s Intimate New Music Video – WATCH!

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas took a break from their normal paparazzi PDA, and as an alternative shared some kisses in a really public new manner!

The cute couple is one among over 100 who participated in Residente‘s Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe music video, or as it’s translated from Spanish, Before The World Ends.

In addition to the candy on a regular basis pairs who submitted their intimate moments from international locations all over the world comparable to Argentina, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, celebs took half as properly! Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri, and Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef additionally participated!

But followers rapidly observed Ben and Ana, who seem to have pre-recorded their six-second look in the course of the Knives Out star’s birthday journey to the California desert.

The Puerto Rican rapper wrote about his inspiration for the video on Instagram:

“This video came out to keep us in company. We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages. And if this is the end, we will find the beauty of it. But perhaps now is when it all begins.”

Beautiful!

Ch-ch-take a look at the complete video (beneath) and look out for Ben and Ana at the 2:20 mark:

What do U assume, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (beneath) within the feedback!!

