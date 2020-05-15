Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas appear in Residente’s starry new music video

Ben Affleck and also Ana de Armas showed up with each other in the Spanish language music video for Residente’s “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe,” or “Before the World Ends,” per Google Translate.

Residente, a Puerto Rican rap artist, clarified to Billboard that he started working with the tune after the coronavirus quarantine was enforced which his vision was to produce “a chain of kisses around the world.”

JULIANNE HOUGH ICED UP HER EGGS AS A ‘PRECAUTIONARY PROCEDURE,’ NOT TO OBTAIN EXPECTANT

The video begins with a message to audiences that checks out “Instead of going back to normal, let’s start again,” prior to sharing the exact same message in Spanish.

MARY-KATE OLSEN SHEDS QUOTE TO APPLY FOR AN EMERGENCY SITUATION SEPARATION AS COURT ESTABLISHES IT’S ‘NOT AN VITAL ISSUE’

The video includes numerous pairs as they share enthusiastic kisses all over the world.

Among the pairs showcased are Affleck and also de Armas, that lately came to be Instagram authorities.

The pair can be seen trading a couple of smooches following the two-minute mark prior to they grin at the cam and also de Armas, 32, plants a kiss on her 47- year-old sweetheart’s cheek.

A handful of various other celebrities can be seen kissing their better halves, consisting of starlet Zoe Saldana and also her other half Marco Perego Saldana, rap artist Bad Bunny and also his partner Gabriela Berlingeri, football celebrity Lionel Messi and also his other half Antonela, and also Ricky Martin and also his other half Jwan Yosef.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO OBTAIN THE FOX INFORMATION APPLICATION

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Residente, 42– actual name is Ren é Juan Pérez Joglar– composed: “This video came out to keep us in company. We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages. And if this is the end, we will find the beauty of it. But perhaps now is when it all begins.”