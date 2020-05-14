‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Sandy Says No Reason to Fear Cruises



Play video content material

Exclusive TMZ.com

Captain Sandy says individuals should not be afraid of taking cruises or chartering yachts within the age of COVID-19 … as a result of she thinks a visit to the grocery retailer is simply as dangerous.

The “Below Deck” sea captain tells TMZ … life is not price residing in worry, so if you happen to’ve obtained no issues making important journeys to the grocery store you should not be anxious about getting again onboard a cruise ship or yacht.

Sandy says individuals must be good about their subsequent cruise and take the right precautions to guard towards COVID-19 … however she says the worry of being contaminated should not maintain us stranded on land.

The method Sandy sees it … cruises and yachts are following the identical protocols as different companies within the struggle towards the lethal and contagious virus, so there is not any want to cower in worry and keep away from an ocean vacay.

She may need her head only a bit within the sand — the truth is a number of the largest cruise traces on this planet are anxious about weathering the COVID-19 storm. Yes, they’re taking new precautions, nevertheless it stays to be seen if vacationers really feel secure sufficient to return.

Sandy additionally thinks it is full steam forward for the following season of “Below Deck” … she thinks they will give you the option to shoot like regular in September and October — however that is solely as a result of she’s extraordinarily optimistic about one key factor.