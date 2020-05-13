Belmont plans to reopen campus for classes for fall semester | News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Belmont University introduced Wednesday the college’s intention to open for in-person studying and on-campus residing for the fall semester starting Aug. 19.

Belmont President Dr. Robert Fisher despatched an e mail to college students, school and workers asserting the choice on Tuesday.

“Please know that we do not take this decision lightly. Like all of you, we have been struggling to understand the uncontrollable, unpredictable and serious nature of this firus,” Fisher mentioned in his e mail. “Our leadership has sought the consultation of top medical officials from some of the world’s leading health care companies and research hospitals. We have been agonizingly thoughtful about what it will take for us to return to on-campus living and learning.”

The college has had six groups intensively engaged on defending the well being and security of the Belmont group from COVID-19 because the starting of February, in accordance to a information launch. Fisher defined that, over time, the main focus of those groups has shifted they usually proceed to work diligently to study, innovate and design options to the multitude of things which can be vital to the choice to reopen campus actions. Modifications to processes and behaviors will probably be crucial, in accordance to Fisher.

“Including faculty, staff and students, Belmont is a 10,000 person community. For us to be successful in our return to campus we will have to do some things very differently to minimize the risk to ourselves and each other,” Fisher mentioned.

Fisher pledged that maintaining everybody as protected as doable would be the high precedence, stating the choice comes with inbuilt situations: “If at any point conditions change dramatically for the worse, we will not hesitate to change our course.”

Belmont plans to share extra particulars relating to fall plans and expectations within the coming weeks.

