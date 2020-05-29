Belly Mujinga: No further action to be taken after railway worker died from coronavirus after being spat at, British transport police say

British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed that no further action will be taken in relation to the demise of Belly Mujinga, a railway worker who died of coronavirus after being spat at in London Victoria station.

Following a “full and thorough investigation”, BTP detectives concluded there “is no evidence to substantiate any criminal offences” passed off and Ms Mujinga’s demise was “not a consequence of this incident”.

No further action will be taken in opposition to a 57-year-old man who was interviewed in relation to the incident.

More follows…