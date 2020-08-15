Bellingham unfazed by £25m price tag after completing Dortmund move

The 17-year-old is preparing for a brand-new obstacle in the Bundesliga after shining for Birmingham City in 2019-20

New Borussia Dortmund finalizing Jude Bellingham is determined that his substantial transfer cost will not weigh on his shoulders as he adjusts to life inGermany

Bellingham ended up being the most costly 17-year-old in football history when Dortmund dove to pay a preliminary ₤ 25 million ($ 33m) to sign the midfielder fromBirmingham City

The Bundesliga side beat off reported suitors Manchester United for his signature, developing excellent expectations over the teen after he impressed in the Championship.

Despite that concern, nevertheless, Bellingham firmly insists that any pressure he feels will be of his own making as he pursues success atSignal Iduna Park

“No, not really. It’s almost a nice thing to have, BVB putting that much faith in me to deliver,” he described to press reporters.

“But, for me, the pressure I place on myself is more than the pressure of any price tag or [expectation from any] media outlet. I will attempt and do the very best for me and this club despite the price tag.

” I wish to accomplish whatever possible, however you need to be reasonable.

” I believe, the method this club is moving, I believe we can certainly attempt and challenge for the title as we have actually carried out in the last couple of years. We’ll attempt our …