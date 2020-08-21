Bellingham eager to avoid Gerrard & Lampard comparisons and be his own man at Borussia Dortmund

The highly-rated teenage midfielder has actually been compared to Liverpool and Chelsea legends, however he desires to compose his own story at the greatest level

Jude Bellingham is eager to avoid comparisons with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, with the 17-year-old midfielder looking to end up being a star in his own right at Borussia Dortmund.

The skilled teen has actually been compared to the Liverpool and Chelsea legends considering that making a development at Birmingham.

As an effective runner through the middle of the park, who likewise has an eye for objective, it is simple to see why Bellingham has actually been put into a renowned skill swimming pool.

He is, nevertheless, simply 12 months into a senior profession and knows that he has a long method to go.

Enjoying comparable success to Gerrard and Lampard would be most welcome, however there is a desire on the part of a hot possibility to compose his own story.

Bellingham informed Sport1 on the back of his big-money relocation to Dortmund: “I am the very first Jude Bellingham and I do not desire to be compared to Gerrard or Lampard.

“They were excellent gamers without a doubt however I have various qualities.

“I am a different player and a different person.”

Big things are anticipated of Bellingham, even when taking the Gerrard and Lampard talk out of the formula, however he declares to feel no weight of expectation from his transfer …