Bellevue shooting: At least 2 people dead and 2 injured

Police responded to reports of shots fired and a possible stabbing around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a dead man in the third-floor lobby of a flat building and another man critically injured, according to Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett. First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

One of the men had a gunshot wound, another a stab wound, Mylett said.

“Calls were frantic and there was a lot chaos that could be heard in the background,” Mylett said in a briefing.

A third man was also found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.