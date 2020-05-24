Bellevue Police say beware ‘extra asphalt’ contractors

It’s development season and beware of gives to promote you leftover materials at a cut price worth. That warning comes out of Bellevue the place a senior citizen has been approached.

When Dave McClure isn’t taking it straightforward, he’s a rider.

“Yeah, I like to live like that — on the edge,” McClure stated.

And he virtually fell for a gross sales pitch from a drive-by asphalt contractor.

“He said, ‘I got a good deal for you, we’re doing a job here in the area and we’ve got this extra dumptruck of asphalt that we need to get rid of and we can bring it over here and put it on your driveway,’” McClure stated.

McClure stated the contractor wore an orange vest and drove a more moderen white pickup with no markings.

“We have had lots of situations similar to this where we have individuals knocking on doors of some of our homeowners and basically trying to take advantage of them,” stated Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske.

The Better Business Bureau has yearly complaints on leftover asphalt gives.

“Every time we send experts out to look at the work, they’ll find an extremely thin layer of asphalt — horrible workmanship,” stated Jim Hegarty, president of the Nebraska BBB.

The contractor who approached McClure wanted a peddler’s allow, and the Bellevue City Clerk’s Office doesn’t have one listed for any asphalt gross sales.

The situation of McClure’s driveway appears to draw driveby gives of a fast repair. A pair years in the past, somebody got here by and bought him on sealant that didn’t final.

So this time he remembered the pink flag.

Though $300 a sq. yard for laid down asphalt was tempting.

“I said I got to discuss this with my wife first, I don’t do nothing without working with her. That’s the only thing that saved me from doing it,” McClure stated.

The contractor promised to return the subsequent day — however every week later he has not come again.

A avenue development engineer stated for the quoted worth, the shopper ought to count on asphalt as much as an inch and a half thick. Bellevue police stated if a drive-by contractor approaches a home-owner of their metropolis, they need to report it earlier than writing a examine.