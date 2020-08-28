Bellevue police officer buys car seats for mom in need during traffic stop

BELLEVUE,Neb (KMTV) – A Bellevue Police officer utilized his own cash to purchase a mom in need car seats for her kids during a traffic stop.

Officer Jim Severn, who has actually been in police for 16 years, pulled over a lady and her 3 kids for a damaged tail light near 36th and Cornhusker a couple of weeks back.

Severn was training another officer at the time, who started the discussion with the motorist. He observed there were no car seats for the kids in the rear seats.

“We approached the vehicle, we noticed there were three small children in the back seat. None of them were secure in the back seat. So after the other officer got done talking initially to the driver about the reason he had stopped her, I mentioned there were no car seats in the back and I asked her if she was able to get the car seats,” statedSevern “She was reluctant to address my concern, and after that after talking with her for a couple minutes, I stated do not let your pride block you from addressing the concern. Can you manage car seats for your kids back there and she stated no.”

Severn informed the motorist he would assist her get some brand-new seats.

He returned to the station and called his manager, who recommended connecting to a couple of companies within the Omaha city that may distribute car seats.

“After checking out …