Bellator president Scott Coker impressed by James Haskell commitment | MMA News

Bellator president Scott Coker stays eager to re-arrange James Haskell’s MMA launching after it was postponed as an outcome of the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous England rugby global had actually been arranged to make his expert bow at London’s SSE Arena on May 16 versus an unofficial challenger.

Having seen it postponed amidst the sporting hiatus, Haskell stays in training in wait of another chance.

“I’m not sure how much he’s training right now because it’s a COVID world right now,” Coker informed Sky Sports.

“It’s a pity since we were all set to book him and start and after that this COVID thing struck so we’ll need to regroup with him as soon as we get our business regrouped as far as discovering a European date and getting European dates hectic.

“Look at the specimen of that guy, he loves hitting people already so to him it’s a natural progression.”

Haskell had actually been getting ready for his very first battle at London Shootfighters along with British star Michael “Venom” Page.

Coker included: “There’s still a finding out procedure and what I enjoyed about him was, here’s a person that goes to among the most major fitness centers, the majority of credited fitness centers worldwide and is actually taking it seriously.

“I love that because to me that means he’s serious and that he really wants to do it. This is more time for him to prepare for the long journey that he has had.”

