Bellator MMA Flashback: Will Ryan Bader overcome the odds against Matt Mitrione? | MMA News

On this week’s Bellator Recharged, Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione face off in the semi-final of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix Tournament.

Mitrione headed into the conflict unbeaten in 4 Bellator contests since becoming a member of the promotion in June 2016.

He defeated his first three opponents by knockout, together with Fedor Emelianenko, earlier than profitable a rematch with Roy Nelson by way of majority determination in the opening spherical of the Bellator Grand Prix.

Like Mitrione, Bader additionally loved an ideal Bellator file.

He wanted simply 15 seconds to complete Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal by way of strikes of their quarter-final match-up.

