Bellator MMA Flashback: Chael Sonnen takes on the great Fedor Emelianenko | MMA News

On this week’s Bellator Recharged, Chael Sonnen and Fedor Emelianenko face off in the semi-final of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix Tournament, for the proper to face Ryan Bader in the decider.

The American and Russian fighters had overcome Quinton Jackson and Frank Mir respectively in the final eight, and had been on a collision course in October 2018.

The former UFC middleweight was nonetheless new to the heavyweight division, and was wanting to make his velocity an element towards the legendary ‘Last Emperor’.

“When I look at Fedor, I look at a fantastic athlete,” famous Sonnen. “Every battle I watch of him, he is quicker than his opponent.

“I respect his wins, I respect his file, I respect his popularity. But I don’t admire them.

“I’m going to go out there and hit him as hard as I can. He’s going to try and do the same thing to me.”

