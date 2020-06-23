Bellator: Best flying knee KOs in the promotion’s history! | MMA News

There are few knockouts quite as spectacular in the sport of mixed fighting techinques as a flying knee.

The ability to execute the proceed to perfection; getting a hole in your opponent’s guard and accurately landing the shot is a rare skill.

Nonetheless, there has been some memorable examples within the Bellator cage down through the years. Perhaps the latest, high-profile example came last September at Bellator Dublin, as Michael ‘Venom’ Page stopped home-town favourite Richard Kiely in the first round.

Check the video at the top of this article to relive some of the best flying knee KOs in Bellator history!

Watch the latest bout of Bellator Recharged this Saturday on Sky Sports Action from 10pm, as we look back on the 2015 meeting of Kimbo Slice and Ken Shamrock.