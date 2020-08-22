Bellator 244 results: Vadim Nemkov stops Ryan Bader to capture light heavyweight title

Ryan Bader is no longer a two-division champ after a drubbing by Vadim Nemkov atBellator 244

The 28-year-old Russian dropped Bader with a head kick prior to a swarm that produced 2 more knockdowns, the latter of which came as the champ escaped. After Bader’s legs went limp and he plunged to the canvas, the bout was mercifully cancelled at the 3:02 mark of the 2nd round.

“I was actually more surprised that the referee wasn’t stopping the fight,” stated Nemkov, who got his 5th straight win under the Bellator and his very first title in a significant Mixed Martial Arts promo. “I sent him to the canvas three times, but I did what I had to do to stop the fight.”

From the start, it was clear Nemkov had a benefit in speed and strategy. He kept Bader thinking with diverse attacks that were timed to optimal result, going downstairs to the body prior to sniping upstairs with right and left hands. A set of kicks late in the very first almost made complete connection, supplying a sneak peek of coming tourist attractions.

“When we studied film, we saw he doesn’t do very well when he’s backing up, getting bullied,” stated Nemkov, who was flanked inside the Bellator cage by his coach, Fedor Emelianenko, who was come by Bader in the finals of the promo’s heavyweight grand prix. “Obviously, it paid dividends.”

Bader appeared out of stop and excessively dependent on his hallmark right-hand man, which he ended up and tossed like he was trying to find the knockout. He handled to link …