Bellagio sportsbook error may be Las Vegas’ biggest past post loss ever

The Bellagio casino may have suffered the biggest sportsbook loss in Las Vegas history after not exactly a quarter-million dollars in winning wagers were added to baseball games after they already started.

On Sunday June 28 bets were allowed to be placed on international baseball games in Korea and China after the games had already started because of incorrect start times posted as the results of a manual entry error, according to ESPN.

In total 50 wagers were placed on self-serve kiosks at the Bellagio between 1.30 to 3am PST, when those games started at 1 and 2am.

One winner scored $137,107.38 on a $250 10-leg parlay.

All four KBO games, section of Korea’s official baseball league, involved in the wagers began at 1am and ended right before 4am.

Some of the bets involved the NC Dinos vs the Doosan Bears game televised on ESPN, which saw the Dinos break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning at 2.28am. They ended up winning 5-0. A wager on the game might have had a powerful likelihood of cashing in because of the time the overall game was on.

It’s not known exactly how many bettors could successfully cash tickets before casino officials realized the errors.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is currently investigating the problem to determine perhaps the books should deem the wagers valid or maybe not. The Gaming Control Board must be notified whenever there’s a dispute aover $500.

‘A trading error was identified this weekend and addressed. We’re working with Nevada Gaming authorities on this matter,’ ROAR Digital, which manages BetMGM, said in a statement.

Seven longtime Vegas bookmakers say they can’t remember a more substantial loss than this, based on the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A KBO League, Korea’s national football league, game between your Doosan Bears and the Hanwha Eagles pictured July 5 in Seoul, South Korea. US Sportsbooks only began offering wagering on international baseball due to the coronavirus pandemic and the hiatus on American sports

However, past-post errors are fairly common in the sports betting world, which occurs whenever a sportsbook employee enters the incorrect start time for games or puts in a typo.

‘It’s happened to all folks. I think every sportsbook probably since the beginning of time has handled this at some time,’ John Murray, the director of Westgate sportsbook said to the Journal.

‘We’ve had past post situations where our employees put in the incorrect time or put in the incorrect number or they forgot to close something. It’s manual entry and humans are going to make mistakes,’ he added.

Experts say coping with bets on sports in foreign countries is particularly tricky because of different time zones and days.

Bookmakers say it’s a common practice to offer past-post bettors the possibility of either taking the winnings and also a permanent ban from the casino or forfeit the income and reunite any time.

Robert Walker, the USBooking director of sportsbook operations, said if the Gaming Control Board gets involved, it often sides with the bettors.

‘We had [the GCB] turn out several times. We got ruled against more often than not,’ Walker said.

US Sportsbooks only began offering wagering on international baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic and the hiatus on American sports.