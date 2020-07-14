Bella Thorne Teases Engagement Rumors With BF Benjamin Mascolo – See The Suspicious Ring!

Is Bella Thorne secretly engaged and about to get married right under our noses?!

It’s the question fans have asked themselves shortly after a dainty sparkler was seen on the 22-year-old pansexual actress’ ring finger in her latest Instagram upload. For those who haven’t been keeping up with her lately, Bella has been dating her Italian-born boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo since last June following a romance with YouTube star Tana Mongeau — and it appears they might be ready to tie the knot!

First, ch-ch-check out the video clip (below) that started all of this commotion:

Not only was Bella being super cute in the mirror, it’s clear she wanted her 23.2 million followers to notice something was up since she also included the telling caption:

“soon to be💍”

There aren’t too many ways you can misinterpret that one, right? We mean, c’mon! Get another look at the rock on her engagement finger, pointed out for you in the screen capture here:

This video is one of the only pieces of evidence we have to support this theory. However, fans are convinced this is the real deal and flooded her post with congratulatory remarks. Even Paris Hilton commented with a heart-eyes emoji reaction to the speculatory news!

It’s worth pointing out this ring looks very similar to the one in the featured inset at the top, except she wore it on her right hand — just five days before the now-viral clip — to pose for a set of lovey-dovey shots with her man. In her caption, Thorne explained the two have been spending some much-needed time together in Mexico after being apart for months, in part due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

“After 5 months reunited & it feels so good ❤️ where shall we go next ??since ben isn’t allowed in America yet… and I can’t go to Italy unless I have a work permit there”

Considering the travel restrictions still in play, there’s a working theory the lovebirds could go ahead with a wedding ceremony in down in Los Cabos — that’s if and only if they are engaged, of course! Again, this could totally be a false alarm and potentially a promise ring gifted during a nice baecation. We’ll just have to wait and see whatever else Bella decides to share with us about her tropical getaway!

In the meantime, Perezcious readers, do U think these two make a good couple?? The starlet has enjoyed quite the wild track record with Hollywood romances thus far, so, is this where she gets her happily ever after?

Sound OFF with your thoughts and opinions (below) in the comments section!