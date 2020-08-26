Bella Thorne says she’s made $2M on OnlyFans in less than a week

According to the outlet, OnlyFans permits adult performers, along with stars and influencers, to “share content that might be too X-rated for Instagram or Twitter.” Most significantly, it hosts pages from Cardi B and some members of “Real Housewives.”

The 22-year-old informed the outlet she prepares on putting the profits into her production business and towards charity. In addition, she’s utilizing OnlyFans as research study for a brand-new movie she’s making with director Sean Baker.

“It’s a feature we are searching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne discussed. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you want to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life – if you want it to, of course.”

Thorne exposed she prepares to act in the movie. But a source near to the task declared the motion picture …