Bella Thorne Joined OnlyFans & Set An INSANE Record Day One!

Call Bella Thorne a record-setter!

On her first day offering a paid subscription on OnlyFans, the Disney Channel alum earned a casual $1 MILLION! A rep for the service — known for X-rated content posted by adult performers, influencers, and even some celebs — confirmed to Page Six the 22-year-old is the first content creator to earn that much in only 24 hours.

Bella opened up to PAPER about her decision to join the site just before going live, explaining:

“OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me.”

So what can fans expect on her channel? Obviously monetizing her posts and offering exclusive paid content that doesn’t follow strict policies like on other apps. As to whether that means nudes or sexually explicit content, well, we guess that depends on how she’s feeling!

In addition, she is currently in talks to star in a documentary film about her experiences using the platform, in collaboration with indie director Sean Baker (The Florida Project). She explained more about the project via text to the Los Angeles Times: