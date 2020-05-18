Bella Italia owner files to appoint administrator, putting 6,000 jobs in doubt

The owner of Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge has filed a discover of intent to appoint directors, putting the way forward for 6,000 staff in doubt.

Casual Dining Group had been in problem for a while, with issues now exacerbated by the lockdown which has seen venues shuttered for weeks.

The restaurant group, which additionally operates the Las Iguanas chain, stated the transfer will give it 10 days respiratory area to think about “all options” for restructuring.





Earlier on Monday, Casual Dining Group confirmed that it’s working with advisors from consultancy agency AlixPartners over a possible restructuring programme aimed toward repairing the group’s funds

A Casual Dining Group spokesperson stated: “As is broadly acknowledged, that is an unprecedented scenario for our trade and, like many different corporations throughout the UK, the administrators of Casual Dining Group are working intently with our advisers as we think about our subsequent steps.

“These notifications are a prudent measure in gentle of the corporate’s place and the broader scenario.

“These notifications will also protect the company from any threatened potential legal action from landlords while we review the detail of the Government advice, and formulate a plan for the company in these difficult times.”

