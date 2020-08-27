Bella Hadid Says She Experiences AT LEAST 10 Chronic Lyme Disease Symptoms A Day

Hang therein, Bella Hadid.

The 23-year-old supermodel is amongst a number of stars like Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber who have actually been honest about their fights with Lyme disease. In a brand-new Instagram Story post shared on Tuesday, she exposed the “truth” about her chronic disease and a few of the incapacitating symptoms she deals with every day.

Bella shared a graphic from Palestine on a Plate author Joudie Kalla, which included a medical map of the body along with a list of symptoms that those with Lyme disease might experience at any offered time. She included this caption:

“The truth. The invisible disease…”

In a 2nd story post, she continued discussing the length of time she’s struggled with the condition:

“Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail … since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18.”

In concerns to the list (listed below), the star later on marked off symptoms like headaches, brain fog, sleeping disorders, swelling, level of sensitivity to light and sound, stress and anxiety, confusion, queasiness, disordered consuming, joint discomfort, and weight gain and loss.

It’s genuinely terrible to understand that she is continuously handling these …