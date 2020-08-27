Bella Hadid opens up about her ‘invisible’ illness symptoms of Lyme disease: ‘We suffer daily’

On one of the lists, Hadid drew arrows pointing to over two dozen symptoms that she’s experienced.

The model’s arrows pointed to symptoms such as difficulty breather, headaches, changes in body temp, nausea, disordered eating, insomnia, joint pain, brain fog, weight gain or loss, light and sound sensitivity, and many more.

“Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail … since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18,” Hadid revealed, as quoted by the outlet.

“What we suffer daily,” she pointed out. “With no cure.”

The model referred to Lyme as “the invisible disease,” presumably because it’s not visually apparent when someone experiences those symptoms.

Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar, and her mother, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Yolanda, also suffer from the disease. Her sister, Gigi, however, doesn’t have Lyme disease.

