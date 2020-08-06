Bella Hadid flips off NYPD officers for not wearing masks: ‘U guys look goofy’

“Hi @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs….” the design captioned the image on her Instagram Story which was likewise recorded by a fan on Twitter.

BELLA HADID SHARES CORONAVIRUS DO’S AND DON’TS WHILE EATING BURRITO TOPLESS: ‘DON’T BE SELFISH!’

Hadid likewise published a picture of herself in front of a group of NYPD officers with her arms folded in displeasure.

“U guys look goofy,” she composed.

The design has actually formerly opened about her battle with Lyme Disease.

BELLA HADID’S INSTAGRAM POST OF DAD’S PASSPORT REMOVED; SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM APOLOGIZES

According to the official website of the city of New York, residents are mandated to “wear a face covering when outside their home if unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.”

Hadid has actually invested her time in quarantine at her mom Yolanda Hadid‘s farm inPennsylvania However, she just recently went back to New York City for modeling gigs.

“I’m really eager to get back to work and make art again,” she informed Elle publication onMonday “Moving into the next season, I hope we can find a proactive way to move forward in a safe, healthy way.”

BELLA HADID…