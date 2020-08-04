Bell relieved by Road America win after “crazy” final lap

The GOAL Vasser Sullivan #12 pilot, whose co-driver Frankie Montecalvo had actually routed polesitting colleague Aaron Telitz through the very first stint, turned the tables following the group’s 2nd set up stop. Montecalvo pitted to hand off to Bell one lap prior to Telitz did the very same to Jack Hawksworth, and although the latter emerged ahead, Bell now had warm tires and utilized them to complete benefit to get momentum out of Turn 3, and after that slipstream past Hawksworth down the hill to Turn 5.

Hawksworth, who with Telitz won the Daytona and Sebring races last month, mainly equaled Bell however didn’t threaten, and towards completion of the final dry stint began losing split seconds and lost 2nd location to Bill Auberlen’s charging Turner Motorsports BMW M6. Both vehicles pitted for wets in time to resume in 1-2 development as the track ended up being awash, however following the reboot, both needed to yield to the charging Acura NSX of Mario Farnbacher– just for the Meyer Shank Racing motorist to fall off at TheKink

Bell went on to score the GOAL Vasser Sullivan group’s 3rd straight win.

Bell remembered: “Mario Farnbacher was coming. We understand he’s actually excellent in the damp conditions. We have actually seen that previously.

“It was so treacherous on those last couple of laps. He (Mario) got by me and after that I sort of hung onto him …