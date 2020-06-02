Bell family relives son’s death at hands of police with George Floyd’s killing

NEW YORK CITY — The mother and father of Sean Bell, an unarmed 23-year-old Queens man shot and killed by NYPD officers in a hail of 50-bullets, are reliving their son’s death watching what occurred to George Floyd.

Sean’s mom Valerie stated “I couldn’t watch the video, I said to myself ‘here we go again.’”

Bell was killed 14 years in the past, and the officers concerned acquired little to no punishment for his or her actions.

Bell’s mother and father thought his death would have been a catalyst for change and put an finish to police extreme pressure.

“Fifty shots — you don’t do that to an animal. We thought his death would have stopped all of this but it continues to happen across the county.” Valerie stated.

Bell’s father William stated “It keeps happening over and over again because they keep getting away with it.”

The officers concerned in Bell’s case violated a number of NYPD protocols. Retired NYPD Deputy Inspector Corey Pegues stated their coaching went out the window.

“Cops are not trained to fire their weapon that many times,” he stated. “They’re trained to do two to three second burst then wait, and look, and assess, then shoot again if you have to.”

The way Bell died was very different compared Floyd, but what is the same, Pegues said, is the officers did not use proper tactics or their training in both cases.

“Cops should lean on their training,” Pegues stated. “We need to hold them accountable for the training they already have, and if not, they should be responsible for what they do on the streets.”

Over the years, the city has seen several incidents where training was put to the test and officers failed.

The deaths of Ramarley Graham and Eric Garner are two more well-known cases.

After Garner died in 2014, the NYPD start “de-escalation“ training to help — but Pegues said “de-escalation” training is just a fancy term.

“Since Garner’s death ,” he stated, “the division simply re-named coaching. It’s just about telling the officers to stay calm after they get to a tense scene.”

Pegues and the Bells agree, coaching is just not sufficient. They all query in Floyd’s case why didn’t any of the officers intervene?

Valerie stated, “They need cultural training so they can understand how different communities live and new laws need to be put in place, enough is enough.”