Belgium custody death: ‘Shocked’ police chief steps aside

A blurred image programs police holding down Jozef Chovanec after his arrest at Charleroi

Belgium’s director-general of police has actually stated he is deeply moved by a video revealing a Slovak guy being selected in a cell hours prior to he passed away.

Andr é Desenfants stated he was briefly going back from his function as second in the federal police.

Jozef Chovanec was apprehended at Charleroi airport in 2018 after triggering a disruption on an airplane.

His widow has actually stated she needs to know why they treated him because method, and has actually required a brand-new questions.

In the graphic video, Chovanec is seen banging his head versus the wall of his cell and ultimately bleeding. Officers then by force limit him.

A female officer appears to make a Hitler salute while chuckling and a male officer is seen resting on the guy’s chest for 16 minutes.

Chovanec, 38, passed away of a heart attack in health center the following day.

‘Worse than an animal’

The video was launched by his widow, Henrieta Chovancova, after she ended up being annoyed with a.

